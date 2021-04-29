Aprilia SXR 125 has gone on sale in the Indian market now. While there is no official launch announcement from Piaggio, the pricing has gone live on the company's website indicating that the scooter is now available for purchase. Bookings for the new SXR 125 have already commenced since early April 2021. There is a refundable token amount of ₹5,000 which can be paid at any of the Piaggio-Aprilia dealerships or company website.

While the SXR 125 doesn't have any direct rival amongst the scooters present in the Indian market, it somehow locks horns with the Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter that also features a 125 cc engine and similar specifications.

The Aprilia SXR 125 has been priced at ₹1.15 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), but the Suzuki Burgman Street has been priced much lower at ₹87,871 (ex-showroom, Pune).

Both the maxi-scooters feature similarly powered 125 cc engines. The SXR125 gets a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, SOHC, three-valve engine. This is capable of returning a maximum power output of 9.4 bhp at 7,600 rpm and 9.2 Nm at 6,250 rpm. The Burgman Street gets a BS 6-compliant, 4 stroke, single cylinder 124 cc engine with fuel-injection technology. This powertrain comes with Suzuki's Eco Performance Technology and delivers 8.7 PS of maximum power at 6,750 rpm and 10 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

The Burgman Street gets features such as the Bluetooth-enabled digital console, engine kill and start switch with Suzuki easy start system, LED headlight, and position lights, body-mounted windscreen and fuel-injection. Burgman's Italian rival benefits from features such as a full-LED lighting setup, a large LCD dash, a spacious under-seat storage space, a tall windscreen, a lockable front storage compartment, a 7-litre fuel tank and a USB charging port.



