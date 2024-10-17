India-bound 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 breaks cover: Key highlights

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 has broken cover internationally. The British iconic premium motorcycle manufacturer has taken the wrap off the updated iteration of Speed Twin 900, which comes incorporating a wide range of updates over its predecessor. The updates are not only restricted to visual changes but also in the electronics and chassis department as well.

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 motorcycle offers a host of modern updates while retaining its classic appeal. It features a new design, enhanced suspension and newer rider aids this time around. The motorcycle will be available in three different colours and is expected to launch in the Indian market soon.

Here are the key highlights of the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900: Design

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes with a plethora of styling tweaks. Speaking of its overall design, the motorcycle comes with a modern modern appearance. It gets a new LED headlamp with an LED daytime running light integrated into it. The motorcycle further features shorter fenders and shorter exhaust pipes than the previous model. The engine castings have been slightly trimmed as well.

The new Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes in three new colour options, which are - Phantom Black, Pure White with Blue and Orange stripes and Aluminium Silver. Dimensionally, the motorcycle has a seat height of 780 mm, which is higher than the previous model's 765 mm seat height. However, the company is also offering a lower 760 mm seat as an option.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900: Features

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 comes with an updated feature and electronics list as well. The Speed Twin 900 comes with lean-sensitive ABS and traction control as standard technology. Also, there is a new TFT display, which adds to the modern elements of the motorcycle.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900: Brakes and suspension

The Triumph Speed Twin 900 is equipped with a new Marzocchi upside-down front fork that replaces the telescopic fork available in the older model. At the rear, the motorcycle gets twin Marzocchi shock absorbers that are also new. The motorcycle rides on an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination that comes wrapped with Michelin Road Classic tyres. The brakes of the motorcycle have been improved and it now comes with a new 320 mm disc at the front with radial calipers.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900: Powertrain

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 draws power from the same 900 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that works in the older model. This engine is capable of churning out 65 bhp peak power and 80 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the motorcycle gets a five-speed gearbox.

