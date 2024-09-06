Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS teased in new orange paint scheme: Watch the video

The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS has been recently teased on the manufacturer's social media. The post has been captioned “Get Ready. New Triumph Launching Soon" and indicates a new addition to the modern classic range of Triumph bikes. The teaser showcases a new orange paint with a black and silver accentuation.

The manufacturer has not shared in depth about the upcoming motorcycle. However, there are a few things which can be observed in glimpses of the bike showcased in the video. You can watch the teaser in the manufacturer's post on Instagram below.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS: New details

The teaser showcases a prominent RS logo on the lower side portion of the fuel tank with three white stripes flowing towards the front of the bike. Apart from the livery, the motorcycle's paint job is seen in a shiny new gloss orange colour with black, silver and chrome elements.

The new Speed Twin 1200 RS doesn't get drastic changes over the standard model.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS: Predecessor

The standard Speed Twin 1200 currently on sale gets a 1,200 cc parallel-twin engine producing 99 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The suspension setup comprises 43 mm Marzocchi USD front forks and twin shocks at the rear. Brembo brake calipers and Metzeler Racetec RR tyres are a part of the package.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS: Expectations

The Speed Twin 1200 RS will in most ways be like the standard Speed Twin 1200. The upgraded RS variant is expected to get a more powerful tune in the engine, upping the power to about 103 bhp to further improve the bike's performance.

Also Read : Triumph Daytona 660 launched at ₹9.72 lakh in India

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS: Pricing

With Bajaj now distributing Triumph's full range in India, the Speed Twin 1200 RS is expected to be available in the Indian market soon. The RS variant featuring additional premium equipment, is anticipated to be priced a tad bit higher than the standard Speed Twin 1200, which is currently listed at ₹11.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). That said, the bike will arrive globally first and is likely to arrive in India later in the year or sometime in 2025.

