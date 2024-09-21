The British motorcycles manufacturer is bringing multiple hardware upgrades and feature additions with the new MY25 Triumph Speed Twin 1200
Triumph has also unveiled the all-new Speed Twin 1200 RS that comes with sportier handling, additional feature upgrades, and a dual tone Baja Orange colour option.
The MY25 Speed Twin 1200 comes with Mazarocchi forks in the front with 120 mm travel and twin Mazarocchi RSUs in the rear with 116 mm travel.
The liquid-cooled 1200 cc engine in the MY25 Speed Twin 1200 makes 5 bhp more. Total output stands at 103.5 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 112 Nm at 4,250 rpm.
The Speed Twin 1200 features a twin-sided aluminum swingarm. The roadster further comes with brushed metal finishing on the twin upswept megaphone silencers, mudguards, side panel finishers, and heel guards.
The all-new 1200 RS will be powered by the same unit at the heart of the MY25 Speed Twin. While performance figures stay the same, this roadster features sportier handling and a slightly more-updated list of tech.
Triumph provides the same LCD console to both models and this can be paired with an accessory module for turn-by-turn navigation and smartphone connectivity. The RS model features three distinct riding modes while the MY25 Speed Twin is limited to two.
The 1200 RS gets fully-adjustable front forks and piggy-back twin Öhlins RSUs, both finished in gold. The throttle body cover, upswept exhausts, mudguards, and side panel finishers get a brushed aluminium finish.
Both upcoming Speed Twin models are fitted with Triumph's Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control. The 1200 RS further gets the Triumph Shift Assist that allows for clutchless gear shits.