India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled

Harley-Davidson has unveiled the custom-built X440 motorcycles at the 2023 India Bike Week motorcycle festival. The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first offering to come out of the Hero MotoCorp and Harley collaboration and the made-in-India motorcycle has been showcased in four custom designs. Harley India collaborated with the country’s top custom bike builders to get the special X440s ready for showcase.

The four custom-built Harley-Davidson X440s include a scrambler, flat-tracker, cafe racer, and a roadster with a sidecar. Jaipur-based Rajputana Customs has worked on the X440 Scrambler which has seen extensive modifications including extended forks, knobby tyres, and a lighter aluminium subframe. The off-road machine gets a shorter wheelbase and a single seat to complete the look.

The Harley Davidson X440 by Old Delhi Motorcycles feels like it's right of an old American western

Meanwhile, Old Delhi Motorcycles from Delhi imagined the X440 as a retro roadster bringing the old-school American flair to the motorcycle. The custom X440 gets flared fenders, leather upholstered seats with tassels, additional metal bodywork, and more. The sidecar looks equally radical with the entire creation offering a rebellious ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ vibe.

The Harley-Davidson X440 by TNT Customs reimagines the roadster as a cafe racer and gets several custom-built parts

Up next, Delhi’s TNT Motorcycles have built a cafe racer based on the X440. The bike gets a customised rear subframe, revised fuel tank design, clip-on handlebars, a single seat and old-school fat balloon tyres.

The Harley-Davidson X440 built by Bombay Custom Works is a flat tracker with several customised components and a lighter weight

Lastly, Bombay Custom Works from Mumbai have built a flat tracker based on the Harley X440 that comes with a custom-built fuel tank, handlebar, exhaust and dual-purpose tyres. The scrambler-styled high-mounted exhaust looks the part, while the red frame with white paintwork adds to the good looks of the custom motorcycle.

The stock Harley-Davidson X440 is a roadster and makes for a great canvas for folks to personalise their machines. The bike draws power from a 440 cc air and oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 27.6 bhp and 38 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The bike uses USD front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear while braking performance comes from disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

