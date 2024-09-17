HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers In Pics: Triumph Speed T4 Launched In India At 2.17 Lakh, Gets 3 Colour Options

In Pics: Triumph Speed T4 launched in India at 2.17 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Sep 2024, 19:48 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Triumph Speed T4 is the all-new member of the 400 cc modern classic family under the British brand. Priced at ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the T4 is
...
Triumph Speed T4
1/9
The all-new Triumph Speed T4 has just been launched as the latest member of the 400 cc modern classic family. Priced from 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed T4 is available in three colour options, a host of modern, relevant features, and an engine tuned for low-end performance.
Triumph Speed T4
The all-new Triumph Speed T4 has just been launched as the latest member of the 400 cc modern classic family. Priced from 2.17 lakh (ex-showroom), the Speed T4 is available in three colour options, a host of modern, relevant features, and an engine tuned for low-end performance.
Triumph Speed T4
2/9
The Speed T4 was unveiled alongside the MY25 Speed 400 and both feature the TR-Series 398 cc engine alongside a neo-retro roadster design. 
Triumph Speed T4
The Speed T4 was unveiled alongside the MY25 Speed 400 and both feature the TR-Series 398 cc engine alongside a neo-retro roadster design. 
Triumph Speed T4
3/9
The Speed T4 continues the traditional Triumph roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. With an off-set fuel tank cap, traditional exhaust header clamps, and an upswept silencer, the T4 embodies a neo-retro style sheet.
Triumph Speed T4
The Speed T4 continues the traditional Triumph roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. With an off-set fuel tank cap, traditional exhaust header clamps, and an upswept silencer, the T4 embodies a neo-retro style sheet.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Triumph Speed 400 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Speed 400
Engine Icon398.15 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 2.34 Lakhs
Compare
Jawa 42 Fj (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 FJ
Engine Icon334 cc
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Engine Icon349 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Royal Enfield Shotgun 350
MaxSpeed Icon170 kmph
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson X440 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson X440
Engine Icon440 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 2.40 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Jawa 42 Bobber (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42 Bobber
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30.56 kmpl
₹ 2.10 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Speed T4
4/9
The new Speed T4 gets fitted with the TR Series liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 398 cc engine that makes 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. While this unit is present in the MY25 Speed 400, in the T4, it is tuned to deliver a strong low-end performance with a lower idling rpm and shallower sprocket ratio.
Triumph Speed T4
The new Speed T4 gets fitted with the TR Series liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 398 cc engine that makes 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. While this unit is present in the MY25 Speed 400, in the T4, it is tuned to deliver a strong low-end performance with a lower idling rpm and shallower sprocket ratio.
Triumph Speed T4
5/9
The Triumph Speed T4 is constructed around a tubular steel perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe, and the motorcycle features an accessible 806mm seat height.
Triumph Speed T4
The Triumph Speed T4 is constructed around a tubular steel perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe, and the motorcycle features an accessible 806mm seat height.
Triumph Speed T4
6/9
The power unit of the T4 is paired with a torque-assist slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm fixed disc for the front wheel and a 230 mm one for the rear wheel. The motorcycle further gets fitted with dual-channel ABS from Bosch.
Triumph Speed T4
The power unit of the T4 is paired with a torque-assist slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox. Braking duties are handled by a 300 mm fixed disc for the front wheel and a 230 mm one for the rear wheel. The motorcycle further gets fitted with dual-channel ABS from Bosch.
Triumph Speed T4
7/9
The rear twin-sided swingarm is made of cast aluminium. The exhaust system features steel twin-skin headers with powder coated pipe and upswept silencer.
Triumph Speed T4
The rear twin-sided swingarm is made of cast aluminium. The exhaust system features steel twin-skin headers with powder coated pipe and upswept silencer.
Triumph Speed T4
8/9
The Triumph Speed T4 is fitted with LED units for the DRLs, headlamps and tail lamps. The T4 further gets a digi-analogue instrument console that can be operated by a scroll button mounted on the handlebars. This displays all necessary rider information, including the gear indicator and tachometer. 
Triumph Speed T4
The Triumph Speed T4 is fitted with LED units for the DRLs, headlamps and tail lamps. The T4 further gets a digi-analogue instrument console that can be operated by a scroll button mounted on the handlebars. This displays all necessary rider information, including the gear indicator and tachometer. 
Triumph Speed T4
9/9
The Triumph Speed T4 rides on a set of 10-spoke 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and comes with three colour options, which are Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red & Phantom Black. 
Triumph Speed T4
The Triumph Speed T4 rides on a set of 10-spoke 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and comes with three colour options, which are Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red & Phantom Black. 
First Published Date: 17 Sep 2024, 19:48 PM IST
TAGS: Triumph Triumph Speed 400 motorcycles

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.