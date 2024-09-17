In Pics: Triumph Speed T4 launched in India at 2.17 lakh

4/9

The new Speed T4 gets fitted with the TR Series liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 398 cc engine that makes 30.6 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. While this unit is present in the MY25 Speed 400, in the T4, it is tuned to deliver a strong low-end performance with a lower idling rpm and shallower sprocket ratio.