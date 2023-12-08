IBW 2023: Aprilia RS 457 launched at 4.10 lakh in India

Copyright © HT Media Limited
After a long wait, Piaggio India has finally launched the Aprilia RS 457 at India Bike Week 2023. The motorcycle is priced at ₹4.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and will sold only through Aprilia's Motoplex dealerships. Bookings will be open on December 15 for a token of ₹10,000, while deliveries will begin in March 2024. It will be competing against the Kawasaki Ninja 400, KTM RC 390 and the upcoming Yamaha R3.
The Aprilia RS 457 looks like a toned-down version of the RS 660. It has a similar-looking front end with LED Daytime Running Lamps and sleek headlamps. Being a proper sports bike, there is a full fairing, a set of clip-ons and rear set footpegs. The motorcycle does look quite premium and feels up-market as well. Then there is the exclusivity factor which will ensure that the Aprilia RS 457 turns heads on our Indian roads.
Aprilia has equipped the RS 457 with ride-by-wire throttle, LED lighting, three levels of riding modes and three levels of traction control settings. There is also a 5-inch TFT screen that shows all the vital information to the rider.
Aprilia is using a new 457 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine that is tuned to churn 47 bhp of max power and it comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The motorcycle is underpinned by a twin-spar aluminium frame that is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are handled by a disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is a dual-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well.
The motorcycle has been developed and designed in Italy but it is being manufactured at Piaggio's Baramati plant in India. However, because it is a premium product, it is being priced on the higher side when compared to some of its rivals.