Honda to debut a new two-wheeler in India on July 24th; New flex-fuel bike coming?

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has sent out a "Block Your Date" invitation for July 24, teasing what it describes as "a new chapter of mobility." However, the company has not revealed what it plans to launch.

The teaser image shared by Honda only shows a motorcycle hidden under a cover, with no visual clues about the upcoming product. Whether the covered silhouette represents the actual launch vehicle or is simply a marketing tactic remains unknown.

What is Honda debuting on July 24th?

Based on Honda's "a new chapter of mobility" remark, one interpretation could be the introduction of a new ethanol-compatible two-wheeler for the Indian market. Honda has previously sold the CB300F Flex-Fuel in India, which was capable of running on up to E85 ethanol-blended fuel. The motorcycle was eventually discontinued after the CB300F lineup was withdrawn from the market due to limited demand.

If Honda does decide to re-enter the flex-fuel space, it could potentially choose a mass-market commuter platform such as the Shine or one of its entry-level offerings, where the technology could appeal to a much wider audience than a premium motorcycle.

The teaser comes on the heels of Honda expanded its premium motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, while also introducing a new colour for the Gold Wing and relaunching the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

The newly announced prices are as follows (all prices ex-showroom, Gurugram):

CB750 Hornet E-Clutch: ₹ 10.49 lakh

10.49 lakh XL750 Transalp E-Clutch: ₹ 13.20 lakh

13.20 lakh Gold Wing: ₹ 44.30 lakh

44.30 lakh CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: ₹ 33.50 lakh

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: