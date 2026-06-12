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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda To Debut A New Two Wheeler In India On July 24th; New Flex Fuel Bike Coming?

Honda to debut a new two-wheeler in India on July 24th; New flex-fuel bike coming?

By: Ayush Arya
Updated on: 12 Jun 2026, 17:00 pm
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  • Honda 2Wheelers India has teased a new debut for July 24, calling it "a new chapter of mobility."

Honda could launch a flex-fuel two-wheeler in India on July 24th
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has sent out a "Block Your Date" invitation for July 24, teasing what it describes as "a new chapter of mobility." However, the company has not revealed what it plans to launch.

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The teaser image shared by Honda only shows a motorcycle hidden under a cover, with no visual clues about the upcoming product. Whether the covered silhouette represents the actual launch vehicle or is simply a marketing tactic remains unknown.

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What is Honda debuting on July 24th?

Based on Honda's "a new chapter of mobility" remark, one interpretation could be the introduction of a new ethanol-compatible two-wheeler for the Indian market. Honda has previously sold the CB300F Flex-Fuel in India, which was capable of running on up to E85 ethanol-blended fuel. The motorcycle was eventually discontinued after the CB300F lineup was withdrawn from the market due to limited demand.

If Honda does decide to re-enter the flex-fuel space, it could potentially choose a mass-market commuter platform such as the Shine or one of its entry-level offerings, where the technology could appeal to a much wider audience than a premium motorcycle.

The teaser comes on the heels of Honda expanded its premium motorcycle portfolio in India with the launch of the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, while also introducing a new colour for the Gold Wing and relaunching the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

The newly announced prices are as follows (all prices ex-showroom, Gurugram):

  • CB750 Hornet E-Clutch: 10.49 lakh
  • XL750 Transalp E-Clutch: 13.20 lakh
  • Gold Wing: 44.30 lakh
  • CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP: 33.50 lakh

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First Published Date: 12 Jun 2026, 17:00 pm IST
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