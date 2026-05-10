Honda WN7 electric bike design patented in India

Japanese automaker Honda has filed a design patent for its electric motorcycle, the WN7, in India, hinting towards its potential arrival in the country. Additionally, the WN7 represents the production version of the ‘EV Fun’ concept first showcased in late 2024.

Honda patented the WN7 electric sports bike in India. Featuring 67.5 bhp and a 130 km range, the futuristic motorcycle mimics 600cc performance, though its high price makes a launch uncertain.

Honda WN7: Design

According to the patent, the Honda WN7 boasts a sharp, naked streetfighter-like silhouette with a robotic front end featuring vertically-stacked LED headlights along with a signature-wide DRL. A seamless body panel drapes over the internal components to mimic the look of a muscular fuel tank, complemented by vertically arranged headlights and an LED daytime running light. The rider’s cockpit includes wide handlebars fitted with circular bar-end mirrors and a unified single-piece seat.

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Toward the back, a monocoque-style subframe ensures a sleek, streamlined aesthetic, while a right-side single-sided swingarm neatly integrates both the mid-mounted motor and the rear braking system for a polished finish.

Honda WN7: Battery Pack and Power

As per the Japanese automaker, the Honda WN7 is equipped with a 9.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, sending power to a single electric motor producing a peak power output of 67.57 bhp and 100 Nm of torque. Additionally, the electric bike from the house of Honda has been built in a way that it offers a riding experience engineered to mimic a 600cc combustion-engine sports bike.

In addition to that, the electric motorcycle weighs in at 217 kg, and is compatible with CCS2 fast charging, allowing for a 20 per cent to 80 per cent charge in less than 30 minutes, while standard AC charging remains available for slower, overnight sessions.

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Honda WN7: India arrival?

While the patent filing is an essential first step, a commercial launch is not yet guaranteed. In the UK, the WN7 carries a premium price tag of £12,999 (approximately ₹16.74 lakh). Given the high price point, the WN7 might serve more as a halo product or a technology demonstrator for Honda India, rather than a mass-market volume generator. Honda Airblade was patented, much like the WN7, but was never launched. This comes on the back of Honda recently launching the Activa e as its budget electric scooter in India.

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