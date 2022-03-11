HT Auto
Honda H'ness CB350, CB350 RS to soon be updated with new colours

The Honda H'ness CB350 is all set to receive a new shade of matte grey with a mono-tone finish, while the CB350 RS will get a single-tone glossy blue paint.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2022, 09:56 AM
The H'Ness CB350 rivals the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
Honda 2Wheelers India is gearing up to introduce new colours options on its H'ness CB350 and CB350 RS motorcycles. The upcoming colour schemes have also started to arrive at the company's authorised dealerships indicating that the launch is just around the corner.  

The new H'ness CB350 is all set to receive a new shade of matte grey with a mono-tone finish, while the CB350 RS will get a single-tone glossy blue paint. This option will introduce a black finish over the bike's front fender and engine covers.

The changes, however, are limited only to aesthetics, while the overall profile, specifications, and hardware remain untouched. Both the bikes continue to retain the neo-retro styling. 

The motorcycles also continue along with the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that is responsible for delivering 20.8bhp of power at 5,500rpm and 30Nm of peak torque at 3,000rpm. The transmission also continues to remain the same 5-speed unit. 

Only recently Honda announced that its H’ness CB350, CB350 RS are now available in Canteen Store Departments (CSD) in multiple cities across the country. Both cruiser motorcycles from the Honda BigWing will be sold through 35 CSD depots with H’ness-CB350 prices at 1.70 lakh for the DLX variant and 1.74 lakh for the DLX Pro variant. The CB350 RS monotone has been priced at 1.74 lakh while the dual-tone variant is slightly more expensive (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Meanwhile, Honda has recently launched the new CG125 Special in the market of China. This bike appears to have a similar design as the Hero Honda CD100 which was sold in India a few decades back. It runs on a 125cc, air-cooled engine which dishes out 9.9bhp of maximum power and 9.5Nm of peak torque. The engine is rated to deliver a fuel economy of 55.5 kmpl.

 

