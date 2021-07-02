Price no bar: 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour costing 37.20 lakh sold out in India

Honda 2Wheelers India launched the new 2021 Gold Wing Tour in the country last month. The first India-bound batch of the grand touring motorcycle from Honda has been completely booked within 24 hours of the company making bookings open announcement. "We are proud to share that our recently announced flagship model ‘Gold Wing Tour’ has been completely booked for the first CBU import lot," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

The Gold Wing Tour prices start at ₹37.20 lacs (ex-showroom, Gurugram). It has been launched in India in two variants - Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) with airbag & Manual Transmission. The bike comes as a CBU (Completely Built-Up) model from Japan.

At the heart of Honda's latest grand tourer sits a 1,833 cc liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine. This engine delivers 93kW of power at 5,500rpm and a peak torque of 170Nm at 4,500rpm. The engine comes with Throttle By Wire (TBW) engine management as well as four riding modes (Tour, Sport, Econ & Rain). The riding modes alter the bike's suspension damping and the Dual Combined Brake System (D-CBS) as per the rider's needs.

The Gold Wing comes out to be one of the most well-kitted bikes of all time. It gets some very high-end features and equipment aimed at making the motorcycle as comfortable, engaging and feature-rich as possible.

It gets luxurious instrumentation with a unique cockpit design. There is a 7-inch full-colour TFT liquid crystal display with audio and navigation systems informatics. The company also provides 8 brightness levels on this screen which also displays tyre pressure as a numerical figure in the bottom left area of the instruments. Some other highlights of the bike include a Smart Key, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, upgraded audio and speaker system.