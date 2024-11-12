Honda Gold Wing tourer recalled in India. Here’s why

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has issued a voluntary recall for the GL1800 Gold Wing tourer in the country. The bike maker said that it was recalling the Gold Wing due to an issue with the drive gear fastening bolt of certain engines. The company has not announced the number of units affected but did mention the recall affects the Honda Gold Wings manufactured between March 2018 and May 2021.

Honda Gold Wing Recalled In India

The Honda Gold Wing voluntary recall in India is in line with the brand’s global recall for the same model. In a statement, Honda said, “A potential issue has been identified in the primary drive gear fastening bolt of certain engines. Under some conditions, the bolt may break, causing subsequent engine stoppage."

Honda explained that the recall has been announced as a precautionary measure and the company will replace the affected part at its BigWing dealerships on the faulty motorcycles. The recall exercise will begin in the third week of December and the replacement of the faulty component will be carried out free of cost, irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle.

The Honda Gold Wing is currently priced at ₹ 39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and is only available with the DCT gearbox

Honda Gold Wing Specifications

The Honda Gold Wing is the brand’s flagship tourer and is considered one of the most sought-after motorcycles, known for its luxurious saddle and reliability. The bike draws power from the 1,833 cc liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine tuned for 125 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed manual and a DCT automatic.

Honda Gold Wing Features

The Gold Wing comes with a host of features including a digital screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ride-by-wire, cruise control with multiple riding modes, electrically adjustable windscreen and an airbag for the rider. The bike is underpinned by a double-wishbone front suspension and a pro-link type at the rear.

The Gold Wing rides on 18-inch front and 16-inch rear alloy wheels while braking performance comes from 320 mm dual front discs with six-piston calipers. The rear gets a 316 mm ventilated disc with three-piston calipers. The bike tips the scales at 390 kg on the top-spec variant.

Honda Gold Wing Price

The Honda Gold Wing is available only with the DCT automatic gearbox in India and is priced at ₹39.20 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

