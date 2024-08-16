In Pics: BSA Gold Star 650 is here to rival the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
The much-awaited BSA Gold Star 650 has been launched in India as a made-in-India middleweight modern classic motorcycle, set to take on the Royal Enfi
...
Classic Legends Private Limited, the owners of Jawa, Yezdi and BSA brands have introduced BSA Motorcycles in India, two years since the iconic brand was revived in the UK in 2021.
BSA Motorcycles enters India with the launch of the Gold Star 650, a modern classic motorcycle, which pays homage to the legendary BSA Gold Star that was on sale between 1938 and 1963 globally.
The Gold Star 650 looks nearly identical to the original when it comes to design. The round headlamp and tear-drop-shaped fuel tank feel period correct. The fuel tank also gets chrome plates on the side with the BSA logo, while the overall lines also retain the vintage feel. Adding to the homage is the wide single-piece handlebar and flat bench-type seat.
The BSA Gold Star 650 is the largest displacement made-in-India single-cylinder motorcycle. It is only slightly smaller than the Ducati Hypermotard Mono’s 698 cc single-cylinder motor. The Gold Star 650 is powered by a 652 cc single-pot, big bore, liquid-cooled engine tuned for 45 bhp and 55 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
The new BSA is underpinned by a cradle frame with 41 mm telescopic forks at the front and 5-step preload adjustable twin shocks at the rear. Braking comes from Brembo with discs at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard from Continental. The bike rides on aluminium wire-spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Phantom tubeless tyres.
The bike tips the scales at 201 kg (kerb) while the seat height is an accessible 782 mm. Colour options on the Gold Star 650 include Highland Green, Insignia Red, Midnight Black, Dawn Silver, Shadow Black and the top-spec Legacy Edition - Sheen Silver.
The BSA Gold Star 650 initially went on sale in the UK and Europe, moving to other markets including Japan and now India. The brand plans to enter the US soon with the large displacement single-cylinder offering.
In India, the BSA Gold Star 650 will be sold via Classic Legends’ existing dealer network for Jawa and Yezdi Motorcycles. The company will begin with around 52 outlets before expanding to more in the coming months.
Prices for the new BSA Gold Star 650 in India start from ₹3 lakh, going up to ₹3.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are now open at select dealerships while deliveries will commence in a few weeks. The new Gold Star 650 is here to challenge the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, the twin-cylinder middleweight modern classic at its own game.
First Published Date: 16 Aug 2024, 13:44 PM IST
