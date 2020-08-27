Honda collaborates with Maxxis India to source tyres for Hornet 2.0

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on Thursday introduced the new Hornet 2.0 in the country. The company has partnered with Maxxis India to source tyres for its latest streetfighter offering in the 180 cc-200 cc segment.

The Hornet 2.0 will be fitted with 'Extramaxx' tyres – 110/70-17 M6233 (front) and 140/70-17 M6234 (rear). As per Maxxis, these tyres are amongst the best in the industry and are known to help deliver a smooth and jerk free ride, even on uneven roads.

These tyres have been developed with the use of aramid fibre. For the record, the same fibre is also used for making bulletproof vests, leading to better control and minimizing the chances of punctures.

The tyres comprise 'dual compound composition' which aids in limiting rolling resistance while improving stability and tyre life. The ‘Carcass Breaker’ structure of Extramaxx tyres maintain durability in a longer run.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Bing-Lin Wu, Marketing Head, Maxxis India, said, “We are very excited about this newly forged association with Honda Hornet 2.0. The product has already generated a lot of anticipation in the India market and Extramaxx tyres will further elevate rider’s experience of driving this juggernaut."

The new Hornet mixes design cues sourced from the previous CB Hornet 160R and the CB190R bikes. It is an amalgamation of the exterior styling of both the bikes. The new Hornet marks the company's presence in the slightly bigger segment which is occupied with the bikes such as Bajaj Pulsar 200NS and the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v. Here's is how the Hornet 2.0 compares against its segment rivals in terms of pricing alone.