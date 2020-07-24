Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Friday announced that it had sold one million units of BS6-compliant two-wheelers in the country and also claimed it is the first among two-wheeler manufacturing companies to achieve the milestone.

HMSI in a press statement informed that it had clocked 11 lakh in cumulative sales figures for two-wheelers with BS 6-compliant engines. BS 6 compliance had become mandatory for sales of all new vehicles in the country from April 1 onwards although many manufacturers had already started the shift from months earlier.

HMSI had started selling BS 6 two wheelers from September of 2019 with the launch of Activa 125 and credited a major part of the current sales figures to an early launchpad. Then there are the wide variety of products on offer which may have further helped. "Our product portfolio stands out as the industry’s most diverse, starting from 110cc scooters and motorcycles going up to 1100cc premium adventure bike," said Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing at HMSI in the press statement issued. "As many customers are now preferring personal mobility for safety and hygiene in the challenging times of 'new normal', Honda is unlocking new value with its many initiatives."

HMSI currently has 11 BS 6 offerings. This includes Activa 125, Grazia 125, CD 110, Livo, X-Blade and the recently-launched 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports. The entire range covers four automatic scooters, six motorcycles and the 1100cc adventure bike.