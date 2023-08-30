Honda Hornet 2.0 gets updates for 2023, OBD2-compliant engine

Aug 30, 2023

The bike sources power from a 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BS 6 OBD2-compliant PGM-FI engine

 It now uses sensors to monitor components that can affect emissions

In the event of detection of a malfunction, a warning light illuminates

The engine churns out 12.70 kW of power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque

The bike now gets new graphics and a bulky tank

An all-LED lighting system further enhances its styling and reliability

A split seat and key on tank placement adds to convenience

The sportiness is amplified with a short muffler and ten-spoke alloy wheel design

The bike now sports a new assist and slipper clutch to ease upshifts
