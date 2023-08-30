Honda Hornet 2.0 gets updates for 2023, OBD2-compliant engine

The bike sources power from a 184.40cc, 4 stroke, single-cylinder BS 6 OBD2-compliant PGM-FI engine
It now uses sensors to monitor components that can affect emissions
In the event of detection of a malfunction, a warning light illuminates
The engine churns out 12.70 kW of power and 15.9 Nm of peak torque
The bike now gets new graphics and a bulky tank
An all-LED lighting system further enhances its styling and reliability
A split seat and key on tank placement adds to convenience
The sportiness is amplified with a short muffler and ten-spoke alloy wheel design
The bike now sports a new assist and slipper clutch to ease upshifts