Here's how to ride home a Hero Electric scooter for free

Seeing the approaching festive season for this year, Hero Electric on Tuesday announced the launch of its ‘30 days, 30 bikes’ festive offer for its entire range of electric two-wheeler range in India.

As part of the new festive season offer, the company informed that lucky customers will stand a chance to ride home a free Hero Electric scooter across all its 700+ dealerships in India.

The company will be announcing one lucky customer every day that will ride home a desired electric 2W for free.

The company further announced that all the customers purchasing Hero Electric scooters will be automatically eligible to participate in the contest. The new announcement will be valid from October 7th until November 7th. The winners of the new contest will be picked through a lucky draw after which the complete ex-showroom pricing will be refunded.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Promoting and encouraging green mobility solutions, Hero Electric announces unique festive offers for customers across the country wanting to purchase an electric 2W seamless and a memorable moment. It’s an exciting time to expand the Hero Electric family and be part of the celebrations by allowing 30 lucky customers to ride their desired electric 2W for free. We are all geared up for a great festive season that will further strengthen and drive the electric vehicle revolution for India.

Hero Electric offers both online and offline services for the booking of its two-wheelers. The customers can either book a Hero Electric scooter on the company website, or can visit its authorised dealerships in India. The company also provides easy financing options with affordable EMIs to make the buying experience easier for customers. It also offers a 5-year extended warranty period along with home delivery of all its products.