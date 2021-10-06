Hero Electric announces highest sales in electric 2W market in September

Hero Electric has announced that it has managed to record an upward growth momentum with sales of over 6,500 units in September 2021. The company mentioned that the overall rise in the demand for electric vehicles has pushed the company's sales to new heights, securing its top position in the segment.

India's biggest electric two-wheeler maker said that its city speed scooters - Optima and NYX in the high-speed category have been responsible for driving sales. It added that the company outperformed through the first half of the year with ongoing positive growth momentum in September 2021.

Commenting on the sales milestone, Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Hero Electric has been on the forefront and leader in embarking the journey towards EV adoption in India. The industry has seen its biggest growth for EVs pertaining to the compressive approach and consumer-friendly policies, further propelling the demand for sustainable mobility solutions. With the increased awareness and better infrastructure, Hero Electric achieved a larger sale volume and eyes upward growth trajectory in the coming months. We look forward to the festive season and are all geared to meet the rising electric two-wheeler demand in the country."

In order to meet the rising demand for electric two-wheelers, the company has recently announced the expansion of manufacturing to 5 lakh units by March 2022.

The EV maker has also executed plans to drive EV adoption in India as it aims to install 10,000 charging stations across the country in partnership with Massive Mobility.