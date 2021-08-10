Pawan Munjal showcases Hero MotoCorp's upcoming electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp has showcased the first look at its upcoming electric scooter. The world's largest two-wheeler manufacturer, which celebrated its tenth anniversary on Monday, seems ready to bring in its first electric model for the Indian market soon.

Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, was seen standing next to the new electric scooter during the company’s livestream event of its ten-year celebrations.

The design of the electric scooter in the version shown in the teaser appears quite sleek. It gets a curved body design with the combination of white and black colours, flyscreen, and a long seat that appears spacious enough to accommodate two easily. The electric scooter also gets a 12 inch wheel on the front and a 10 inch wheel on the back.

Hero MotoCorp or Pawan Munjal did not share much detail about the upcoming electric scooter. However, during the event, Munjal said that it is expected to be unveiled soon.

In April this year, Hero MotoCorp had signed an agreement with Taiwanese company Gogoro to share battery swap and technology features. The design of the new electric scooter does not reflect what Gogoro offers. Instead there are certain elements, like the single-sided swingarm, which has similarities with the Bajaj Chetak.

Hero MotoCorp's latest teaser comes only days before one of the most anticipated electric two-wheeler launch from Ola Electric. Besides Ola, Hero's new electric scooter will compete with Bajaj Chetak electric, Ather 450X and TVS iQube among others when launched.

The Hero MotoCorp electric scooter is likely to go on sale later this year or early next year.