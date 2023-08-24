The most premium TVS electric scooter is finally here: 5 big highlights

TVS X has made its global debut and is promised as an elite crossover electric scooter
The TVS X gets a 4.4 kWh battery pack and claims to have a range of 140 kms per charge
The premium electric scooter further claims to do 0 to 40 kmph in 2.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 105 kmph
The model will come with a 10.25-inch HD tilt screen setup with multiple apps
It will also come with TVS Smart Xhield which brings a host of safety features including crash detection, speed limits, overspeeding, etc
The TVS X will get an aluminium alloy frame underneath with telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear
The TVS X electric scooter has been priced at ₹2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings are open and deliveries will begin from November onwards