Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Harley Davidson X440 Get 3 New Colour Schemes. Check Them Out

Harley-Davidson X440 get 3 new colour schemes. Check them out

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 21 Aug 2024, 10:53 AM
Follow us on:
  • Harley-Davidson gets three new colour schemes but there are no mechanical changes.
The new colour schemes do add a fun factor to the Harley-Davidson X440.

Harley-Davidson X440 will now be offered in three new colour schemes. The Vivid variant gets Mustard which was earlier offered only the base Denim variant. There is also a new Goldfish Silver colour scheme for the Vivid variant. Harley-Davidson is also now offering a 3D tank medallion with this variant. The top-end S variant also gets a new Bajaj Orange colour scheme. Apart from this, there are no changes to the Harley-Davidson X440.

Harley-Davidson X440: Prices

The X440 is offered in three variants - Denim, Vivid and S. The Denim variant is priced at 2.39 lakh, the Vivid costs 2.59 lakh whereas the top-end S trim is priced at 2.79 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2024, 10:53 AM IST
TAGS: Harley-Davidson X440
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS