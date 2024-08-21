Harley-Davidson X440 get 3 new colour schemes. Check them out

Harley-Davidson X440 will now be offered in three new colour schemes. The Vivid variant gets Mustard which was earlier offered only the base Denim variant. There is also a new Goldfish Silver colour scheme for the Vivid variant. Harley-Davidson is also now offering a 3D tank medallion with this variant. The top-end S variant also gets a new Bajaj Orange colour scheme. Apart from this, there are no changes to the Harley-Davidson X440.