Google Maps gets new features specifically for India. Check them out

Google has announced a host of new features for Google Maps specifically for the Indian market in a bid to make the app more user-friendly for customers. The tech giant says the app is now powered by AI and local partnerships, which allow it to incorporate several innovations to address the mobility needs of Indian users. The navigation app will now display information like narrow roads, flyovers, EV charging locators, and more. Users will also be able to book metro trinkets in collaboration with ONDC and Namma Yatri.

The updated Google Maps will now warn users of narrow roads, an incoming flyover and will also show available EV charging stations for electric two-wh

Google Maps: Narrow road alert

The new Google Maps app will be able to alert four-wheeler drivers about narrow or congested roads. The company has developed an AI model specifically for the same that incorporates satellite imagery, street view, road types, distance between buildings, paved sections and more to estimate road widths to scale.

The additional information will help fine-tune existing AI routing algorithms to help four-wheelers avoid narrow roads where possible without a significant delay in travel time, according to the company. The move will also help de-congest narrow roads, leaving it for two-wheeler users, pedestrians and other commuters.

Google has begun rolling out the new feature in select eight cities - Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Indore, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, and Guwahati - albeit only on Android devices. It will bring the same on iOS devices and more cities in the coming months.

Google Maps: Flyover Alert

A long-standing ask from users, Google Maps will finally show flyovers and will help users prepare to take one well ahead of time. This should also help users to avoid one when necessary. Notably, the Mappls app by Map My India has been showcasing the flyover feature for a while with a visual reference on the app.

Google is rolling out the flyover alert in 40 cities across India for both four-wheeler and two-wheeler active navigation. The update will be available on both Android devices and Android Auto. It will also be available on iOS devices and Apple CarPlay soon, the company said.

Google Maps: EV charging stations for

Google is also rolling out EV charging locators on both Google Maps and Google Search in India to make things more convenient for electric vehicle users. The company has collaborated with EV charging providers in India including ElectricPe, Ather, Kazam, and Statiq to add over 8,000 charging stations.

The app will be able to find detailed information like plug types for both electric four-wheelers and two-wheelers, as well as real-time availability. Consumers can also filter out specific charger types and check if the station is open before reaching the location. The EV charging stations for two-wheelers is a world-first on Google Maps and India is the first country to get the same.

First Published Date: