New plant? New SUV? What's Toyota cooking for India...

Toyota is reportedly planning on building its third plant in India
A Reuters report highlights Toyota is looking to up its production capacity in the country
The Japanese car giant currently has an annual production capacity of 4 lakh units in India
Bolstered by strong domestic sales, Toyota is also looking at working on an India-specific SUV
This SUV could be launched sometime around 2026
At present, Glanza and Hyryder form around 40% of overall India sales for Toyota
The Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain hot favourites in their respective segments
Toyota has also broke its global sales record in August