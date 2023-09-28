New plant? New SUV? What's Toyota cooking for India...

Published Sep 28, 2023

Toyota is reportedly planning on building its third plant in India

A Reuters report highlights Toyota is looking to up its production capacity in the country

The Japanese car giant currently has an annual production capacity of 4 lakh units in India

Bolstered by strong domestic sales, Toyota is also looking at working on an India-specific SUV

This SUV could be launched sometime around 2026

At present, Glanza and Hyryder form around 40% of overall India sales for Toyota

The Fortuner and Innova Crysta remain hot favourites in their respective segments

Toyota has also broke its global sales record in August
