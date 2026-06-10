Ducati unveils new Desmo450 EDS, marking entry into the off-road enduro segment

Ducati has entered the enduro space with the Desmo450 EDS, a new off-road model designed specifically for long, technical and changing terrain. The Ducati Desmo450 EDS is based on the Desmo450 MX , but Ducati says it has been heavily reworked to suit enduro use rather than motocross. The package includes a revised chassis, a new fuel tank, updated suspension, enduro-specific electronics and dedicated protection parts.

Ergonomics and equipment

The Desmo450 EDS uses 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wheels fitted with Metzeler Six Days Extreme tyres. Ducati has also added an 8.5-litre fuel tank, which is transparent so the rider can check fuel level quickly. The tank is housed in an aluminium perimeter frame and shaped to preserve ergonomics, while redesigned side panels and seat help the rider move freely on the bike.

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Ducati has also included standard protection equipment. Hand guards, engine guards, and dedicated clutch and alternator covers are part of the package, aimed at shielding the bike from rocks, scrapes and other trail hazards. Up front, the bike gets a dedicated LED headlight unit and an LCD dashboard.

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Chassis and suspension changes

The frame is based on the aluminium perimeter setup from the Desmo450 MX, but Ducati has adjusted the engine mounts to better suit enduro demands. The company says the structure weighs less than 9 kg and uses just 11 parts, with cast, forged and extruded elements. Ducati says this helps it balance weight, stiffness and reliability.

Suspension has been developed with Showa and test riders, including Antoine Meo. The front fork uses 49 mm stanchions and 310 mm of travel, with softer springs than the MX model. At the rear, a shock absorber mounted on a progressive link is designed to improve traction and stability under acceleration.

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Engine, electronics and service

The single-cylinder engine with desmodromic timing has been redesigned for smoother power delivery and stronger low- and mid-range torque. A 42 mm throttle body, revised camshafts, a lower-compression piston and a special exhaust are part of the package. The gearbox has six ratios tuned for enduro, including a shorter first gear and longer sixth gear.

With the Ducati Performance racing kit, the bike adds DTC, Launch Control and Engine Brake Control, plus Riding Modes managed through the X-Link app. Maintenance is also adaptive, with MID and FULL service intervals based on usage and wear data.

Availability

The Desmo450 EDS will go on sale at select European dealerships from July 2026 before expanding to other markets.

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