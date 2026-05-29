Ducati Unveils ‘Collezione 100’ To Mark Centenary With 10 Limited-Edition Motorcycles

Ducati has revealed a new collection of limited-edition motorcycles to celebrate its 100th anniversary. Named the ‘Collezione 100’, the range comprises ten special models, each inspired by a significant motorcycle from the company's history and limited to just 100 units worldwide.

The collection was unveiled at the Mugello Circuit in Italy ahead of the MotoGP weekend, with Ducati using the occasion to showcase a century of racing, design and engineering milestones.

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A Tribute To Landmark Ducati Models

Each motorcycle in the collection is based on an existing Ducati model but adopts a unique livery inspired by a historic machine from the brand's archives. The ten models include the Panigale V4 S, Panigale V2 S, Streetfighter V4 S, Monster, XDiavel V4, Diavel V4 RS, Multistrada V4 RS, Scrambler, Hypermotard V2 SP and DesertX.

Among the historic motorcycles referenced are the 1972 750 Imola Desmo, the 1975 750 Super Sport Desmo, the 1979 900 Replica and the original 1962 Scrambler. Each livery has been designed to reflect a defining moment in Ducati's history, from race victories to landmark production motorcycles.

Limited To 100 Units Each

All ten motorcycles will be produced in numbered series of 100 units. In addition to their exclusive paint schemes, the motorcycles receive model-specific details such as Alcantara or leather seats, bronze-finished components and serial-numbered plaques.

Several models in the collection are also equipped with a dry clutch, a feature traditionally associated with Ducati's high-performance motorcycles. Each bike will be delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a dedicated rear stand and a motorcycle cover.

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Art Meets Motorcycling

As part of the centenary celebrations, Ducati has collaborated with Italian artist Ugo Nespolo. Every motorcycle in the Collezione 100 will be accompanied by two numbered art prints carrying the same serial number as the bike.

According to Ducati, the artwork reinterprets both the modern limited-edition motorcycle and the historic model that inspired its design, creating a link between the brand's heritage and contemporary art.

Special MotoGP Livery For Mugello

During the launch event, Ducati also unveiled a one-off MotoGP livery that will be used by the Ducati Lenovo Team at Mugello. The design combines visual elements from all ten Collezione 100 motorcycles and incorporates historic Ducati logos alongside centenary-themed graphics.

The special livery will appear on the Desmosedici GP race bikes ridden by Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia during the Italian Grand Prix weekend.

Public Debut And Future Appearances

The Collezione 100 range will next be displayed at World Ducati Week, scheduled to take place in July. Following that, the motorcycles are expected to appear at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom before returning to Italy for exhibitions across museums in the Emilia-Romagna region.

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