Ducati Scrambler Icon Van Orton unveiled, only 50 units up for grabs

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 May 2024, 09:11 AM
Ducati has unveiled a new special edition of the Scrambler Icon in the global market. It is essentially a kit designed by an Italian design house Van Orton. Ducati will only make 50 units of Scrambler Icon Van Orton. The new limited edition motorcycle only gets cosmetic changes and there are no mechanical changes.

The ‘cover kit’, as the brand likes to call it can be ordered through authorised Ducati dealerships. It will be delivered in a dedicated box and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The cover kit costs 690 Euros which roughly translates to 65,000.

Apart from this, Van Orton has also introduced the Capsule Collection of clothing which comes with a contemporary design. The clothing collection will have streetwear-inspired designs and will be available for men as well as women.

The kit can be booked at Ducati dealerships and will be limited to only 50 units.
The kit can be booked at Ducati dealerships and will be limited to only 50 units.

As mentioned above, there are no mechanical changes to the Scrambler Icon Van Orton. It continues to come with an 803 cc, L-twin engine that the Ducati likes to call Desmodue. It puts out 73 bhp of max power at 8,250 rpm and 65.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. The motorcycle comes with a ride-by-wire, traction control, two riding modes and cornering ABS.

Ducati is using a steel trellis frame for the Scrambler Icon that is suspended by 41 mm up-side down forks in the front and a Kayaba sourced monoshock at the rear. There are alloy wheels in the front as well as at the rear. They measure 18-inch and 17-inch respectively. Braking duties are handled by a 330 mm disc in the front and a 245 mm disc at the rear.

Ducati Monster gets new limited edition livery to pay homage to Ayrton Senna

In the Indian market, Ducati sells the Scrambler in three versions - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The Icon is priced at 10.39 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Throttle and Nightshift cost 12 lakh ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 22 May 2024, 09:11 AM IST
