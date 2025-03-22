Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia unveiled, is limited to just 163 units

Ducati has unveiled a new special edition of the Panigale V4 . It is called Tricolore Italia and is limited to just 163 units. The special edition is autographed by Francesco Bagnaia. The bike celebrates with a special livery the Light Blue of the Italian national Sport s teams, the same that Francesco Bagnaia and the Ducati Lenovo Team wore at Mugello 2024.

Alongside its striking visual design, the bike is equipped with a range of unique components. The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia stands out as the inaugural motorcycle to incorporate Brembo GP4 Sport Production monobloc brake calipers.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia uses carbon fibre elements.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ducati Panigale V4 1103 cc 1103 cc 15.38 kmpl 15.38 kmpl ₹ 29.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ducati Panigale V2 955.0 cc 955.0 cc 16.6 kmpl 16.6 kmpl ₹ 20.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ducati Diavel V4 1158 cc 1158 cc 15.6 kmpl 15.6 kmpl ₹ 25.91 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ducati Multistrada V4 1158.0 cc 1158.0 cc 15.4 kmpl 15.4 kmpl ₹ 21.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ducati Streetfighter V4 1103.0 cc 1103.0 cc 13.2 kmpl 13.2 kmpl ₹ 24.62 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ducati DesertX 2025 937 cc 937 cc 17.85 kmpl 17.85 kmpl ₹ 21.75 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

These calipers are designed with cooling fins on their exterior, which enhance heat dissipation and maintain optimal brake temperatures during intense racetrack riding.

Accompanying these brake calipers are the Brembo T-Drive brake discs, known for their ability to provide superior braking strength and reliable performance.

Additional specialized features include carbon fiber wheels, a billet aluminum fuel cap, a carbon cover for the dry clutch, carbon ducts for front disc cooling, and a plug for the removal of the number plate holder.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Discovery launched at ₹21.78 lakh. Check details

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia features a billet aluminium steering head, which is engraved with the name and unique identification number of each motorcycle. This identification is also displayed on the bespoke dashboard of every unit. Additionally, the steering head showcases the layout of the Mugello Circuit in Italy, along with the record lap time of 1’45.770. Each bike will be delivered in a specially designed wooden crate, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and a motorcycle cover.

From a mechanical standpoint, this exclusive model shares the same specifications as the standard Panigale V4 S. It is equipped with a 1,103cc V4 engine that produces 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit along with a bi-directional quickshifter. The service interval of the engine is 12,000 km or 12 months.

Ducati Panigale V4 and V4S launched in India

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 has officially launched in the Indian market, available in two variants: Standard and S. The pricing for these models is set at ₹29.99 lakh for the Standard variant and ₹36.50 lakh for the S variant, both excluding showroom charges. These motorcycles are imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs), and the initial stock has already been sold out. Authorized dealerships are now preparing to deliver the motorcycles to customers who have made reservations.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: