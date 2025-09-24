Ducati Panigale V4 R to arrive in India by 2026 with MotoGP racing DNA

The Ducati Panigale V4 R, freshly unveiled under the Ducati World Premiere 2026 series, is set to arrive in India in early 2026 as a CBU import. While Ducati has not confirmed the final sticker price for India, global positioning makes it clear this won’t be a mass-market machine but a numbered, limited-production superbike.

In Ducati tradition, the handle bar will bear both the model name and its unique serial number, an heirloom as much as a motorcycle. Deliveries in India are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2026.

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Design

What separates the V4 R from the rest of the Panigale family is not just the red fairing or the sharper lines, it is the design philosophy. Borrowing straight from MotoGP, the new Corner Sidepods make their production debut here. Designed to generate ground effect at lean, they keep the bike tighter on its line, allowing exits from corners that feel less like a fight and more like a glide.

Larger aero wings add 25 per cent more downforce than before, meaning stability at 300 km/h is not left to faith but to physics. Ergonomics too have been tweaked, pulling footpegs inward and reshaping the tank-seat junction to let riders hunker down more naturally.

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Engine

At the core sits the 998 cc Desmosedici Stradale R, developed with Ducati Corse’s Superbike inputs. On paper, it makes 218 bhp in Euro 5+ trim (208 bhp in US spec). More importantly, torque delivery across the mid-range has been beefed up by as much as 7 per cent over the previous generation.

With the optional race exhaust, output rises to 235 bhp, enough to push the bike beyond 330 kmph, territory previously sealed off for MotoGP machinery. New pistons, lighter internals, and a revised crankshaft improve response without compromising homologation limits.

Ducati Panigale V4 R: Hardware and features

Everything about the Panigale V4 R reads like a race engineer’s notebook. The Ducati Racing Gearbox puts neutral below first, eliminating mishifts into corners. A lighter front frame and symmetrical swingarm allow the chassis to translate all that power onto tarmac. Suspension is handled by Ohlins units, while Brembo Hypure brakes with 330 mm discs handle stopping duties.

Electronics have been refined with Ducati’s Vehicle Observer algorithm, Race Brake Control, and an engine braking system that mimics the feel of a factory race bike. A 6.9-inch dash offers a dedicated track mode, complete with a grip meter for real-time tyre feedback.

