Ducati Panigale V4 first batch sold out, deliveries begin

The 2025 Ducati Panigale has entered the Indian market and the brand has announced that the first batch has already been sold out. Customers can still place bookings if they are interested but the delivery for the second batch can take a month or two. The good thing is that the second batch of motorcycles is already on its way. The motorcycles are being imported from Thailand whereas the Panigale V4 R was imported directly from Italy. The brand has commenced the deliveries of the new Panigale V4.

What is the price of the Ducati Panigale V4?

Ducati Panigale V4 is being sold in two variants - Standard and S. They are priced at ₹29.90 lakh and ₹36.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Discovery launched at ₹21.78 lakh. Check details

Which engine is on duty with the new Ducati Panigale V4?

The 1,103 cc, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine is now Euro5+ compliant and puts out 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a quickshifter as standard.

Ducati Panigale V4 features a new chassis along with a new swingarm and an upgraded set of electronics as well.

What is the braking hardware on duty on the Ducati Panigale V4?

The Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with Hypure calipers from Brembo, recognized as among the finest in the industry. These calipers are designed to be lighter and feature an innovative pad retention system along with enhanced ventilation. Additionally, customers have the option to select calipers in various colors, including red, yellow, black, and gold.

What are the changes to the chassis and the swingarm of the Ducati Panigale V4?

The frame and swingarm are both newly designed, contributing to a decrease in lateral stiffness. However, many purists express dissatisfaction with the replacement of the single-piece swingarm by a new double-sided hollow variant. According to Ducati, this updated swingarm enhances stability, mechanical grip, and traction. Apart from this, the seat is also now wider to give more room to the rider to move around.

What are the differences between the Ducati Panigale V4 and Panigale V4 S?

The primary distinction between the two variants lies in their suspension components. The Standard variant is equipped with fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks at the front and a fully adjustable Sachs unit at the rear. In contrast, the S trim features Ohlins NPX forks in the front and Ohlins TTX36 at the rear. Additionally, the two motorcycles differ in their use of forged aluminum wheels, which contribute to a reduction in weight. The V4 S is 4 kg lighter, with a total weight of 187 kg.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: