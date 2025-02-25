HT Auto
The Ducati Panigale V4 comes to India soon. Here are five key things that have changed

25 Feb 2025
Ducati will be launching the 2025 Panigale V4 in India on March 5. The latest version of this superbike comes with various updates in aerodynamics, ergonomics, chassis, and electronics. These improvements aim to enhance both performance and rider comfort, making the Panigale V4 a more refined and capable machine. Here are five key highlights of the new Ducati Panigale V4.

1 Improved aerodynamics and chassis

The Panigale V4 features an updated fairing that increases aerodynamic efficiency by 4 per cent. Additionally, a redesigned front mudguard and an improved radiator cooling system—especially benefiting the oil cooler—help in optimising overall performance. The updated design ensures better airflow management, reducing drag and improving stability at high speeds, making it ideal for track and road use.

Also, the new bike features a revised front frame with increased rigidity for better handling and stability. The double-sided hollow swingarm replaces the previous single-sided design reducing weight while increasing stiffness. This modification also allows for better placement of the exhaust silencer beneath the engine, improving weight distribution. The chassis updates result in enhanced control particularly when leaning into corners at high speeds.

2 Revised ergonomics

The fuel tank has been redesigned to provide more space for the rider, making it easier to maintain a proper riding position, especially during aggressive cornering. The footrests have been repositioned 10 mm inward allowing the rider to position their feet more effectively and improve ground clearance. These changes not only enhance comfort but also contribute to improved aerodynamics by reducing unnecessary exposure to airflow.

3 Upgraded technology

The Panigale V4 now has a 6.9-inch dashboard with an 8:3 aspect ratio, ensuring superior readability. The Optical Bonding technology enhances visibility even in bright daylight by reducing reflections. A new track display mode has been introduced, offering real-time data on G-forces, power and torque output and lean angle. This feature is particularly beneficial for riders looking to analyze their performance on the track.

The Panigale V4 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids designed to enhance control and safety. These include Ducati Traction Control DVO, Ducati Slide Control, Ducati Wheelie Control DVO, Ducati Power Launch DVO, Engine Brake Control, and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0. The new quick-shifter, DQS 2.0, eliminates the need for microswitches, allowing for smoother and quicker gear transitions. The integration of these systems provides a more refined riding experience by adapting to various riding conditions and styles.

 

4 Engine and performance

The Panigale V4 is powered by a 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, producing 214 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox and a standard quick shifter. The engine is now Euro5+ compliant ensuring reduced emissions without compromising performance. The high-revving nature of the engine, combined with its precise power delivery makes it one of the most thrilling superbikes in the segment.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2025, 18:14 PM IST
TAGS: ducati ducati panigale v4 panigale v4

