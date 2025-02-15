HT Auto
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Front Left View
1/17
UPCOMING
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Front Right View
2/17
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Front View
3/17
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Left View
4/17
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Rear Left View
5/17
Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/17

DUCATI Panigale V4 2025

Exp. Launch on 15 Feb 2025
27.73 Lakhs* Onwards Expected price
Panigale V4 2025 Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1103.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Panigale V4 2025: 1103.0 cc

Category average
Info
Mileage

Category Average: 14.65 kmpl

Tooltip
Tooltip

Panigale V4 2025: 15.38 kmpl

Category average
Info
Power

Category Average: 202.6 ps

Tooltip
Tooltip

Panigale V4 2025: 218.99 ps

Category average

View all Panigale V4 2025 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Ducati Panigale V4 2025

Panigale V4 2025 Latest Update

  • Ducati Panigale V4's first batch sold out, bookings open for second batch
  • 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 bookings commence. Should you go for it?

    • Panigale V4 2025 Launch Date

    The Ducati Panigale ...Read More

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Images

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 1
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 2
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 3
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 4
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 5
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 6
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 7
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 8
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 9
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 10
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 11
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 12
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 13
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 14
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 15
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 16
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Image 17
    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 Specifications and Features

    Max Power218.99 PS @ 13500 rpm
    Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
    Mileage15.38 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1103 cc

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 News

    Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased at the Ducati World Première episode broadcasted online and simultaneously through an event at the Misano World Circuit straight.
    Ducati Panigale V4's first batch sold out, bookings open for second batch
    29 Jan 2025
    The Ducati Panigale V4 was first showcased to the world through the Ducati World Première episode broadcasted online and simultaneously through an event at the Misano World Circuit straight.
    2025 Ducati Panigale V4 bookings commence. Should you go for it?
    25 Jan 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Jan 22: Tata Punch's new production milestone, Ducati Panigale V4 teased, Mahindra's EV strategy
    23 Jan 2025
    Ducati has published a teaser recently on the social media platform, X.
    Is it time for a new Ducati Panigale V4 in India? Manufacturer teases the bike on X
    22 Jan 2025
    Although the engine of the Ducati DesertX Discovery is the same as the standard variant, the Discovery gets key upgrades to help it go touring.
    Ducati DesertX Discovery up for bookings. Check what's new before you get your hands on one
    29 Jan 2025
    View all
     Ducati Panigale V4 2025 News
    Explore Other Options

    Ducati Panigale V4 2025 FAQs

    The Ducati Panigale V4 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 27.73 Lakhs.
    The Ducati Panigale V4 2025 is expected to launch on 15th Feb 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1103 cc segment.
    The Ducati Panigale V4 2025 features a 1103 cc engine delivering a powerful 218.99 PS @ 13500 rpm. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 15.38 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Ducati Panigale V4 2025 faces competition from the likes of Ducati Streetfighter V4 and Aprilia RSV4 in the 1103 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Ducati Panigale V4 2025 offers a mileage of 15.38 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

