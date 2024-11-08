2025 Ducati Panigale V2 and V2 S globally unveiled at EICMA 2024

Published Nov 08, 2024

The latest update brings a new V2 engine, a fresh design, and a lighter kerb weight

Front LEDs are sharper and the tank design has been updated for better anchoring

The rear end gets more aggressive with a new 2-1-2 under-seat exhaust system

The design was inspired by the V4 while being modified for the new powerplant

The top-spec V2 S gets fully-adjustable suspension components from Ohlins

The V2 gets Brembo M50 Monobloc calipers on twin 320 mm discs up front

The bike is built around a 4 kg cast aluminium monocoque chassis

Power is driven by an 890 cc V-twin that makes 120 bhp and 93.3 Nm of torque

While the Panigale V2 loses 35 bhp, it posts similar lap times as it weighs 17 kg lighter
