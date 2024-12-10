Limited-run Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore launched to celebrate brand's Italian DNA

The Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore has been recently launched as a limited edition model to celebrate the brand’s Italian heritage and history at Borgo Panigale in Bologna, Italy. Limited to just 1,000 units, the new model is based on the new 2025 Panigale V4 with a special Tricolore paint scheme as a tribute to the Italian flag. Aside from its looks, the Panigale V4 Tricolore features exclusive racing equipment, carbon fibre components, and improved performance.

Designed by Drudi Performance in partnership with Centro Stile Ducati, the new Panigale V4 Tricolore features a red, white, and green livery with a chequered flag on the lower fairings to mark Ducati’s racing legacy. The superbike gets number plates painted on with the number ‘1’ on the front and sides of its fairing, reminiscent of the Panigale V4R and the Multistrada Pikes Peak. On top of its unique, asymmetrical livery, the Panigale V4 Tricolore gets a billet aluminium steering plate that bears the model’s name and unit number. The unit number is further shown on the aluminium insert on the ignition key.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is fitted with a slew of carbon fibre components, including the front and rear mudguards. It rides on 17-inch five-spoke carbon fibre wheels that are said to reduce weight by 0.950 kg compared to the regular 2025 Panigale V4 with forged aluminium wheels. Ducati further says that these wheels help reduce the moment of inertia by 12 per cent at the front and 19 per cent at the rear. This means that the new wheels help the Ducati change directions faster. The bike’s exhaust heat shield and protectors for the swingarm and alternator cover are also made from carbon fibre.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: Engine and performance

This special edition Ducati is powered by the same 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale engine that drives the 2025 Panigale V4. The MotoGP-derived V4 engine claims 216 hp of peak power at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of maximum torque at 11,250 rpm. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with Ducati Quick Shift and a dry clutch kit.

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore: Cycle parts and additional equipment

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is distinguished by a billet aluminium steering plate that shows the model name and the exact unit number as a sign of exclusivity. (Ducati )

The Panigale V4 Tricolore is the first production bike in the world to incorporate Brembo’s Front Brake Pro braking system. This uses a pair of finned 338.5 mm Brembo T-Drive discs at the front. These are combined with Brembo Hypure calipers and an an MCS 19.21 master cylinder.

The Panigale V4 Tricolore features the latest-gen electronic suspension from Öhlins which is fully adjustable for maximum precision. Both the front and rear components bring electronic compression and rebound adjustment. The rear end gets an aluminium double-sided swingarm.

The bike further features adjustable aluminium footpegs, a 6.9-inch TFT dashboard, and a GPS module. Among the list of electronic aids, the Panigale V4 Tricolore features multiple riding modes, power modes, multi-stage traction control, wheelie control, slide control, and engine brake control.

