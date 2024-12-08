BMW F 450 GS adventure motorcycle to launch in India in mid-2025. Key things you must know

The BMW F 450 GS adventure motorcycle is likely to be launched in India in the middle of 2025. BMW Motorrad showcased the concept iteration of the F 450 GS motorcycle at the EICMA 2024 , giving us a preview of the middleweight adventure bike.

BMW F 450 GS: Design

The BMW F 450 GS comes borrowing design cues from the bigger GS series bikes from the German premium motorcycle manufacturer, which include the R 1300 GS. It gets an angular beak, a sharp radiator shrouds, and a large fuel tank along with a slim side profile and sleek tail section. In a nutshell, the BMW F 450 GS looks instantly recognisable as a BMW GS series adventure motorcycle. BMW Motorrad’s aim with the F 450 GS was to make the adventure bike as lightweight as possible and as nimble as possible.

The production-spec BMW F 450 GS motorcycle will come equipped with features such as traction control, dual-channel ABS, cornering ABS, multiple ride modes, and a host of other aids. It remains to be seen if these will be standard, or not. The motorcycle will get a TFT instrument console.

BMW F 450 GS: Brake, suspension

On the hardware front, the BMW F 450 GS derived from the concept F 450 GS will come equipped with a fully adjustable upside-down front fork and a monoshock absorber with load-dependent damping. The adventure motorcycle weighs 175 kg and will come equipped with a 19-inch front and 17-inch wheels. The motorcycle would come with alloy wheels or tubeless wire-spoke wheels. For braking duty, the bike gets disc brakes at the front and rear wheels.

BMW F 450 GS: Powertrain

Powering the Upcoming BMW F 450 GS is a brand-new 450 cc parallel-twin engine. This engine will be capable of churning out 48 bhp peak power. BMW Motorrad claims the new bike, because of a ‘never-before-used’ ignition offset, will come promising high rev while being quite characterful. For transmission duty, the adventure motorcycle will get a six-speed gearbox.

