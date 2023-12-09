HT Auto
HT Auto
Goa's First Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Delivered At India Bike Week 2023

Goa’s first Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle delivered at IBW 2023

Goa’s first Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle has been delivered at India Bike Week 2023. The F77 to be delivered is the limited edition offering announced last year with only 77 units said to be built. Ultraviolette previously announced that all 77 units were spoken for within just two hours of the booking window going live. The F77 e-bike is priced between 3.8 lakh and 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard and Recon variants respectively. Prices for the Limited Edition were not disclosed.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 Dec 2023, 19:34 PM
Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition IBW 2023
The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition is the first bike from the start-up to be delivered in Goa
Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition IBW 2023
The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition is the first bike from the start-up to be delivered in Goa

The Ultraviolette F77 Limited Edition get unique numbering on each example with a special paint scheme - meteor grey and afterburner yellow. Power figures also get a boost on the electric bike with the PMS electric motor churning out 30.2 kW (40.2 bhp ) of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque. The bike can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 kmph.

Also Read : All 77 units of the Limited Edition Ultraviolette F77 sold out within 2 hours.

Powering the motor is a 10.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promising a range of 307 km on a single charge. The F77 Limited Edition continues with all other mechanicals including the 41 mm USD front forks with a monoshock at the rear, 320 mm front and 230 mm disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS sourced from Bosch. The bike gets a 5-inch TFT screen, regenerative braking, and three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
Ultraviolette also held multiple events at India Bike Week 2023, allowing attendees to experience the F77 in person. The company also unveiled an audio track recorded by rapper Gubbi at IBW, which is now available on the company's social media handles.

First Published Date: 09 Dec 2023, 19:34 PM IST
TAGS: Ultraviolette F77 Ultraviolette Automotive F77 IBW 2023 India Bike Week 2023

