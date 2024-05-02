Available alongside the three-door version, the Force Gurkha 5-door model enhances practicality of the SUV
The SUV comes with a revised design that adds more style but retains the signature silhouette of Force Gurkha
Force Motors has uncovered the SUV and opened bookings for it, with the launch scheduled in May 2024
Available at ₹25,000 for booking, the SUV features an extended wheelbase and additional side doors
The cabin received some new features but carries the old layout mostly
New features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, fully digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity among others
Powering it is a 2.6-litre Mercedes-sourced diesel motor that generates 138 bhp peak power, up from the previous model by 90 bhp
A 5-speed manual gearbox does the transmission duty in it, while the SUV features 4x4 drivetrain as standard
The three-door version of the Force Gurkha SUV has been updated with same features and revamped more powerful engine