HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Classic Legends Aims Comprehensive Growth Of Yezdi, Jawa And Bsa Motorcycles From India. What It Means?

Classic Legends to rev up exports, accelerate domestic network expansion

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Aug 2025, 09:22 am
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Classic Legends aims to increase its dealership network in India to around 500 soon, while it also targets to ramp up export efforts to some key markets around the world.

2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster
Classic Legends aims to increase its dealership network in India to around 500 soon, while it also targets to ramp up export efforts to some key markets around the world.
2025 Jawa Yezdi Roadster
Classic Legends aims to increase its dealership network in India to around 500 soon, while it also targets to ramp up export efforts to some key markets around the world.
View Personalised Offers on
Jawa 42 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Premium motorcycle manufacturer Classic Legends, the owner of iconic brands like Yezdi, Jawa and BSA, is aiming for growth in India as well as in the international market. Owned by the Mahindra Group, Classic Legends is adopting a two-pronged growth strategy for this. The company is planning to expand its domestic sales network to reach more customers across India. On the other hand, it is aiming to rev up exports to a wide range of international markets.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon

Classic Legends has just launched the 2025 Yezdi Roadster in India, which is priced between 2.09 lakh and 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has revealed its plans regarding its growth strategy during the launch. Classic Legends is slated to rev up its international business with exports scheduled to commence this year to markets like the UK, Europe, Australia, Japan and Latin America.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Jawa 42 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 42
Engine Icon294.72 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.73 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster (HT Auto photo)
Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon29.06 kmpl
₹ 2.06 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bsa Bantam 350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BSA Bantam 350
Engine Icon334 cc
₹ 2.20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jawa 350 (HT Auto photo)
Jawa 350
Engine Icon334 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 1.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 160 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 160 Duke
Engine Icon160 cc
₹ 1.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vlf Mobster 180 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VLF Mobster 180
Engine Icon180 cc MaxSpeed Icon110 kmph
₹ 1.70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

In an interaction with PTI, Classic Legends' Chief Business Officer, Shard Agarwal, said that the company aims to double its overall sales this year to around 80,000 units from about 40,000 units clocked last year. This will include both domestic and international sales. Speaking on the international business plan, Classic Legends' MD and Co-Founder Anupam Thareja said, “We are building a global distribution (network). We have launched BSA Bantam in the UK. We are sold out there now for the season." Elaborating, he also said, "We signed up Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Austria. We are signing up for Australia. We have already signed up New Zealand." He noted that the BSA brand will target the developed markets such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, the whole of Europe, the UK and the US.

Classic Legends targets more Indian buyers

In the domestic market, Classic Legends is selling both Yezdi and Jawa motorcycles, along with a small quantity of the BSA models. The company aims to ramp up the sales numbers in the domestic market, and a key part of that growth strategy is the expansion of its dealership network. Currently, it has more than 350 dealers across India, and the number will be up by around 100 more around the festive season. "We aim to close this year with over 500 dealers, and that will technically cover 80 per cent of the volumes in the sector," said Agarwal.

He also added that the company will have sales and service network in the top 40 markets, the next 150 cities and key tier-III cities. He further elaborated that this year, the company has launched four models, including the Yezdi Roadster, and another one will be introduced.

Trump tariff derailed Classic Legends' US plan

US President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods being imported to the country. This includes a 25 per cent tariff and an additional 25 per cent tax as a penalty for buying crude oil from Russia. Like many companies exporting or planning to export goods to the US market, this 50 per cent tariff has hit Classic Legends.

Speaking on this, Thareja said that the company plans to launch BSA motorcycles in the US, but the plan has been paused due to the current uncertainty after the US President decided to impose tariffs amounting to a total of 50 per cent on Indian goods. "US, I have no idea... Our bikes are on the high seas. Our bikes are at customs there. We don't know what to do," he said, when asked about the expected dates of launch in the US. He also noted that the US could have been a big market because when BSA was the largest motorcycle brand in the world, the USA was its largest market.

Sharing the company's strategy for export markets, Thareja said while BSA will be exported to the developed markets, Jawa will target markets in Eastern Europe, Latin America, including Brazil, Argentina and Chile, and part of North Africa, where Jawa was very popular. "This will be the year where you will see our exports start," he asserted.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 13 Aug 2025, 09:22 am IST
TAGS: Jawa Yezdi BSA Classic Legends Mahindra

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.