BMW F 450 R teased, likely to debut on October 1 as a new entry-level roadster

BMW is preparing to add another motorcycle to its new entry-level range, with a roadster expected to make its debut in India on October 1. The upcoming motorcycle is likely to be called the BMW F 450 R and could share its platform and engine with the F 450 GS .

New BMW roadster coming

BMW has confirmed that it will unveil a new motorcycle on October 1, 2026, at 5:30 pm IST. While the teaser offers limited details, the silhouette points towards a naked roadster rather than an adventure motorcycle.

The new model is expected to sit below the F 450 GS in BMW Motorrad's line-up. The F 450 GS arrived in April this year as the German manufacturer's latest entry-level motorcycle based on an all-new platform.

BMW previously relied on the G 310 R and G 310 GS as its entry-level offerings in India, but both models have since been discontinued. The G 310 RR continues to be sold and is part of BMW's collaboration with TVS.

Likely F 450 R underpinnings

The upcoming roadster is expected to use the same 420cc twin-cylinder engine as the F 450 GS. In the adventure motorcycle, this motor produces 48 bhp and 43 Nm.

BMW could also carry over other elements of the F 450 GS platform, although the roadster is likely to receive chassis changes suited to primarily road-going use. The teaser shows a USD fork, while the F 450 GS uses a 43mm USD unit with 180mm of travel.

A roadster version is expected to have less suspension travel than the GS. Similar changes could be made to the rear monoshock. BMW's F 450 GS Trophy gets adjustable suspension at both ends, but it is not yet clear whether the new roadster will receive the same setup.

Pricing and rivals

The F 450 GS currently starts at ₹4.95 lakh after a recent price increase. BMW has not revealed the price or positioning of the upcoming roadster yet.

If priced below the GS, the F 450 R could target motorcycles such as the Aprilia Tuono 457 Special Edition, priced at ₹3.99 lakh, and the KTM 390 Duke R, which costs ₹3.45 lakh. More details are expected ahead of the October 1 unveiling.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

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