Tesla Roadster to debut on October 1 after nearly a decade of delays

Tesla has finally put a date on the next-generation Roadster , with CEO Elon Musk confirming that the electric sports car will be unveiled on October 1. The announcement comes almost nine years after Tesla first showed the model and nearly six years after its originally promised delivery timeline.

October unveil confirmed

Tesla's account on X posted "go for launch" alongside a graphic featuring the October 1 date. Musk subsequently responded to the post with, "New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01".

The upcoming event is expected to provide the first detailed look at the production-ready version of the Roadster after years of uncertainty surrounding the project. The Information reported in August that Tesla was preparing to unveil a redesigned version of the car as early as that month.

New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01 https://t.co/9J3YPT25fm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2026

SpaceX technology may feature

The presentation could go beyond a conventional vehicle reveal. The Information reported that Tesla may demonstrate a limited-edition Roadster fitted with cold-gas thrusters developed with SpaceX.

The reported demonstration is expected to be held at SpaceX's test facility in McGregor, Texas. If included in the unveiling, the system would add another layer to Tesla's long-running effort to position the Roadster as more than a conventional high-performance EV.

From sports car to hypercar

Tesla originally introduced the next-generation Roadster in 2017 and announced that deliveries would start in 2020. The programme has since gone through repeated delays and changes in direction.

The Roadster is also understood to have moved away from an earlier concept based on hardware derived from the Model S Plaid. The project has reportedly evolved into an all-new carbon-fibre hypercar rather than a sports car built around existing Tesla components.

Tesla expands its EV ambitions

The Roadster reveal comes at a time when Tesla is also pushing further into autonomous mobility. Last week, the company started offering limited rides in its two-seat Cybercab in parts of Austin, Texas.

The Cybercab does not feature a steering wheel or pedals, and Musk has positioned the vehicle as a key part of Tesla's plans to become a major player in driverless transportation.

(With inputs from Reuters)

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