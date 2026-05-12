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BMW Motorrad CEO teases upcoming R20 roadster prototype ahead of official debut

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 12 May 2026, 17:44 pm
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  • BMW Motorrad CEO Markus Flasch has teased the upcoming R20 roadster prototype ahead of a likely EICMA 2026 debut.

BMW R20 concept
BMW Motorrad could unveil the production-ready R20 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, with the CEO Markus Flasch recently posting an image of multiple test bikes
BMW R20 concept
BMW Motorrad could unveil the production-ready R20 at EICMA 2026 in Milan, with the CEO Markus Flasch recently posting an image of multiple test bikes
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BMW Motorrad will potentially launch a new flagship for its boxer twin roadster lineup. The motorcycle division’s CEO, Markus Flasch, took to social media to post an image of what appears to be multiple BMW R20 test bikes, indicating that the model is nearing production.

The BMW R20 was first showcased in 2024 as a concept model, designed as a contemporary take on the classic roadster DNA with exaggerated proportions and a minimalist aesthetic. It proved to be an eye-catcher with its 2.0-litre boxer twin power plant featuring polished cylinder heads and an exposed shaft drive, while premium Öhlins suspension held up both ends. Although it gained much traction at the time of its reveal, BMW has largely remained tight-lipped about any progress on bringing it to the tarmac. That is, until now.

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BMW R20: What we know so far

BMW R20 concept
The BMW R20 concept was first showcased in 2024 with a massive boxer twin engine
BMW R20 concept
The BMW R20 concept was first showcased in 2024 with a massive boxer twin engine

The test bikes appear to retain the design elements that characterised the concept model, including the round headlamp, muscular tank, bulbous cylinder heads, and exposed shaft drive. While the overall design draws from BMW Motorrad’s existing roadsters, the R12 and R18, the bikes take a distinctly modern approach with a sportier stance and a more committed riding triangle.

Although technical details are sparse, the test bikes appear to ride on 17-inch wire-spoke wheels shod in road-biased tyres and retain a single-seat configuration. BMW has worked on making it production-ready, fitting in reflectors, number plate hangers, bar-end mirrors, and an exhaust that actually looks street legal.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Continental GT-R 750 spotted testing

BMW R20 concept
The test bikes retain the concept’s muscular boxer twin styling and may soon enter production
BMW R20 concept
The test bikes retain the concept’s muscular boxer twin styling and may soon enter production

If the BMW R20 is indeed nearing production, it is expected to be officially unveiled at the upcoming EICMA 2026 trade show in Milan, Italy. When launched, BMW is likely to spawn off a dedicated range of models based on it, similar to the R12 and R18 platforms.

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First Published Date: 12 May 2026, 17:44 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming bikes motorcycle roadster bmw bmw motorrad r20 cruiser

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