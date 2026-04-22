BMW F 450 GS launches tomorrow: 5 key highlights you should know

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch the F 450 GS in India tomorrow, as its latest entry into the middleweight adventure tourer segment after the discontinuation of the G 310 GS . The all-new ADV will be locally manufactured by the TVS Motor Company at its Hosur plant, under the Indian manufacturer’s long-term partnership with BMW. Its launch will mark a new global offering with a fresh platform, updated design language, and a strong focus on electronics. With pre-bookings already open and an official launch slated for April 23, here are five key highlights that define the motorcycle.

1. All-new parallel-twin engine platform

At the heart of the F 450 GS is the new 420 cc parallel-twin motor, co-developed with TVS Motor Company. It produces 48 bhp and 43 Nm and employs a 135-degree crankshaft offset that lends it a distinct character while enabling smoother power delivery. A 6-speed gearbox is standard, with a quickshifter available on higher variants, along with BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch on the GS Trophy trim for clutchless gear changes.

2. GS-inspired design with functional updates

The motorcycle retains the aggressive visual identity of the larger GS lineup, featuring a prominent front beak, tall windscreen, and an X-shaped LED DRL signature. The overall stance remains upright and purposeful, while elements such as a wider rear subframe and a low-slung exhaust improve touring and luggage-carrying capability.

3. Purpose-built chassis and long-travel suspension

Built on a new steel tubular frame with the engine as a stressed member, the F 450 GS is engineered to perform well both on-road and off-road. It gets 43 mm USD front forks and a rear monoshock from KYB, offering 180 mm of travel at both ends. Higher-spec variants add damping adjustability, allowing riders to fine-tune the setup based on terrain conditions. The 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel combination further reinforces its dual-purpose nature.

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4. Comprehensive electronics and rider aids

BMW Motorrad has equipped the F 450 GS with a strong electronics suite, including ride modes such as Rain, Road, Enduro, and Enduro Pro. Safety systems include lean-sensitive ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control, and engine drag torque control. All of this is configurable by a 6.5-inch TFT display that supports smartphone connectivity, while features like heated grips, adjustable controls, and a USB Type-C port enhance everyday usability.

5. Positioned as BMW’s new entry ADV for India

With the discontinuation of the G 310 GS, the F 450 GS is set to become the brand’s most accessible adventure motorcycle in India. It will compete with models such as the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and Honda NX500, among others. Its combination of a twin-cylinder engine, advanced electronics, and GS lineage positions it as a more premium alternative within the segment.

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