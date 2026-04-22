Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally now available with ‘Factory Made’ customisation programme

Ducati has expanded its Ducati Factory Made (DFM) programme to include the Multistrada V4 Rally , bringing a higher level of factory-backed customisation to its long-distance adventure motorcycle. The move allows buyers to configure both design and mechanical elements before delivery, with each unit assembled directly on the production line to maintain consistent build quality.

The update builds on the existing Multistrada V4 range and strengthens Ducati’s push towards offering near-bespoke motorcycles straight from the factory.

Factory-built customisation

The addition of the Multistrada V4 Rally to the DFM programme signals a broader strategy to integrate personalisation into the manufacturing process. Unlike aftermarket modifications, these configurations are completed during assembly, ensuring compatibility and uniform standards.

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Designed for extended touring, the Rally variant features a 30-litre fuel tank, long-travel adaptive suspension, and an emphasis on rider comfort across mixed terrain conditions.

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Wide range of options

A major part of the update lies in the expanded colour and livery choices. Buyers can select from multiple design themes, ranging from heritage-inspired finishes to more contemporary styles. Options include classic tones representing the brand’s legacy, glossy finishes aimed at a modern look, and matte schemes intended to offer a more distinctive appearance.

In addition, Ducati-inspired liveries emphasise a technical aesthetic, while racing-themed combinations draw from the brand’s motorsport identity. The programme also incorporates exclusive colour options developed in collaboration with Automobili Lamborghini, including shades such as Viola Pasifae, Arancio Xanto, and Blu Uranus.

An example of the possibilities of customisation on the Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally.

Also Read : 2026 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally revealed with new tech: Will it launch in India?

Hardware and component choices

Beyond visual changes, the DFM programme allows modifications to key components. The rear subframe can be specified in multiple finishes, including titanium, offering a balance of reduced weight and durability. Buyers can also choose between different spoked wheel designs and customise braking components, including colour options for Brembo Stylema calipers.

Further flexibility is offered through seat variations, accessory packs, and touring-focused add-ons, enabling configurations suited to different riding requirements.

Ducati has made the configuration process accessible through its official website, allowing customers to design their motorcycle before placing an order.

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