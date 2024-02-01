Bajaj to launch its CNG motorcycle in FY25 under a premium new brand

Bajaj Auto is working on a portfolio of CNG motorcycles which will start launching in the next financial year starting from April 2024, the automaker's Executive Director Rakesh Sharma said in an interaction with PTI. The homegrown two-wheeler giant is also expected to showcase the prototype of its upcoming CNG motorcycles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, starting from 1st February at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The company is slated to showcase a range of flex-fuel and CNG vehicles at the event.

Bajaj Auto reportedly believes CNG is a great option for Indian consumers. The company has already tasted success with CNG vehicles in the three-wheeler segment and now aims to replicate the same in the two-wheeler space. Sharma also revealed that the upcoming CNG motorcycles from Bajaj Auto will be launched under a completely new brand and they will come priced higher than the conventional petrol-fuelled motorcycles. The reason behind the higher premium is attributed to the higher cost of manufacturing, as the upcoming CNG motorcycles will come with a special fuel tank to offer petrol and CNG fuel options.

Sharma didn't reveal whether the upcoming Bajaj Auto CNG motorcycles will be completely new models or just variants of the existing models. However, he said that instead of introducing only one vehicle, Bajaj Auto is focusing on a range of CNG-powered motorcycles across segments. Sharma also said that the upcoming CNG motorcycles will target fuel economy-conscious consumers across India. Also, "It will not be only one vehicle but it will be a range of vehicles across segments. We will fill up the portfolio, we may not present it in one go but the idea is to have a portfolio of CNG motorcycles," he reportedly said adding that, "It will be a vehicle, which the customer will be proud to own. It will be a different brand."

Bajaj seeks lower GST for CNG vehicles

The Bajaj Auto official said that the upcoming CNG motorcycles from the automaker will be priced higher than their petrol counterparts, due to the higher cost of manufacturing. He said that CNG vehicles should be taxed with a lower GST rate than petrol vehicles to make them affordable. "That is the reason why at least the government should, if not treat it at par with electric vehicles and give 5 per cent GST on it, but at least give lower GST than petrol vehicles, in the middle, at around 12 per cent GST. It will help both customers and companies," Sharma noted.

He didn't project any sales numbers for the CNG motorcycles and their contribution to the auto company's overall two-wheeler sales, as it would depend on a variety of factors, including availability of CNG filling stations and consumer behaviour.

