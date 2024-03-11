Bajaj trademarks three new names. Likely to be used for upcoming CNG motorcycle

Bajaj Auto has trademarked four names over the last few weeks, indicating that the hometown two-wheeler is working on multiple products. Also, the new nomenclatures could be used for the upcoming CNG motorcycle Bajaj Auto is working on. The four names trademarked by the two-wheeler giant are Glider, Marathon, Trekker and Freedom. The OEM has filed for these trademarks between 29th January and 9th February of this year. However, it is not sure which one could be used for Bajaj's upcoming CNG motorcycle, as the filing was done shortly after the automaker's plan regarding the CNG bike was revealed.

The Trekker could be the name for an adventure motorcycle. Bajaj currently has a 250 cc engine at its disposal, which could be used for a Suzuki V-Strom SX rival. The Marathon could be used for a three-wheeler commercial vehicle. The Glider and Freedom could be used for some other products, including the upcoming CNG motorcycle. Expect the automaker to reveal more details in the coming months.

India is the biggest two-wheeler market in the world, accounting for around 40 per cent of the total global sales of two-wheelers. Bajaj Auto is one of the major players in the country and now, it aims to open a new segment by introducing the world's first CNG motorcycle, which is expected to launch this year as the company's Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj had previously hinted.

The upcoming Bajaj CNG motorcycle would help cut down operating and fuel costs by 55-65 per cent for its consumers. CNG is known as a cleaner fuel compared to petrol, as it emits almost 50 per cent less carbon dioxide and 75 per cent less carbon monoxide. Also, CNG emits 90 per cent less non-methane hydrocarbons compared to petrol. Besides that, CNG is also known as a cheaper fuel than petrol as well as offers significantly better mileage than fossil fuel.

