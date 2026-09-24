Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z to get TFT screen, teased in wild

Bajaj Auto is working on an updated version of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z , which will get a TFT instrument cluster. The motorcycle with a TFT instrument cluster has been spotted in the wild, hinting that the auto company is preparing for its launch. Interestingly, this comes just a month after the homegrown two-wheeler giant updated the Pulsar N160 and the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 range with a TFT instrument cluster.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is expected to receive other feature updates. However, it is unlikely to receive any mechanical updates. The first Bajaj Pulsar model that received the TFT display was the Pulsar N160 and subsequently the Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150. Updated versions of the Pulsar NS200 and N250 have been spotted as well with a TFT display. Now, the Pulsar NS400Z seems to be ready to get the same feature.

The TFT display has been a popular feature in modern motorcycles in the Indian market, as consumers seek more advanced technology-aided features. Keeping that in mind, Bajaj has been updating its range of Pulsar motorcycles with this feature. Introducing it right ahead of the festive season is expected to help the company to rake in a surge in its sales numbers.

Besides the new TFT instrument cluster, the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z would receive slightly refreshed colour options. It is expected to retain the downsized 349.13 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is capable of churning out 40.6 bhp peak power and 33.2 Nm of maximum torque.

The NS400Z with a TFT display has been spotted at a dealership yard, which hints that a price announcement and delivery commencement will take place soon, right before the festive season. It doesn't come with the WP fork seen on an NS200 test mule recently, which has been a KTM and Husqvarna staple so far.

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