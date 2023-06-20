2023 KTM 200 Duke launched: 5 things to know

KTM Duke has always been the favourite motorcycle among enthusiasts. When it was first launched, the 200 Duke introduced performance that no motorcycle offered at such a price. Since the motorcycle was first launched, it has seen only one major update. Now, the brand has just launched the 2023 KTM 200 Duke in the Indian market. Here are five things that one should know about it.

2023 KTM 200 Duke: New headlamp

The only update for 2023 is the new LED headlamp that is taken from the 390 Duke. This headlamp unit gets an array of 32 LEDs with 6 reflectors for the beam. The design of the headlamp unit is inspired by the headlamp on the 1290 Super Duke R.

2023 KTM 200 Duke: Specs

Powering the 2023 200 Duke is the same OBD2-compliant and E20 fuel-ready engine that is a single-cylinder unit and is liquid-cooled. It puts out It churns out 24.68 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 19.3 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit.

2023 KTM 200 Duke: Price and rivals

The 2023 200 Duke is priced at ₹1.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) which is ₹3,155 more than the existing 200 Duke. The main rivals of the 200 Duke are Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Suzuki Gixxer 250.

2023 KTM 200 Duke: Features

In terms of features, the 200 Duke gets a digital instrument cluster that shows information like a side-stand warning, service indicators, real-time fuel efficiency, gear position indicator, average fuel efficiency etc. There is LED lighting, dual-channel ABS and SuperMoto ABS as well on offer.

2023 KTM 200 Duke: Hardware

KTM is using a split trellis tubular frame that is shared with 250 Duke and 390 Duke. The frame is suspended by 43 mm USD forks in the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. Both suspension components are from WP Apex. Then there are the brakes, there is a 300 mm disc in the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear. The calipers are from Bybre.

