2024 Duke 125 launched globally: 5 things to know

KTM recently overhauled the majority of the Duke lineup in the global market. The manufacturer updated the 125 Duke, 250 Duke and 390 Duke. Few motorcycles received some substantial upgrades whereas others just got cosmetic changes and feature additions. The smallest sibling, the 125 Duke is the most affordable motorcycle that the brand currently sells. Here are five things that one should know about the 2024 125 Duke.

2024 125 Duke: Design

The design of the 125 Duke has been entirely revamped. It is now inspired by the larger 390 Duke. The bodywork looks more muscular now as compared to the current generation that is being sold in the Indian market. The global version gets a new LED headlamp, larger tank shrouds and a muscular fuel tank.

2024 125 Duke: Engine

Powering the 125 Duke is the same 124.9 cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It produces 14.7 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 11 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

KTM has not made any changes to the engine of the 125 Duke.

2024 125 Duke: Hardware

KTM has reworked the chassis. It now features a new steel trellis frame and a pressure die-cast aluminium sub-frame which is exposed. The frame is suspended by up-side down forks in the front and an off-set monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The rotors and the alloy wheels are new as they are taken from the RC series of motorcycles.

2024 125 Duke: Features

KTM has added a new 5-inch TFT screen that is derived from the 390 Duke. It features a Track mode as well. The motorcycle comes with self-cancelling turn indicators, ride-by-wire and cornering ABS as standard.

2024 125 Duke: Launch

As of now,KTM has not shared any timeline regarding the launch of the new 125 Duke in the Indian market. However, the manufacturer might launch it sometime next year.

