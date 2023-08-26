KTM 250 Duke launched globally: 5 things to know

KTM recently revised three Duke models for the global market. The new range of motorcycles will go on sale in selected markets from September 2023. One of the revised motorcycles is the 250 Duke. The motorcycle sits between the 200 Duke and 390 Duke. The 250 Duke has now gone through some mechanical as well as cosmetic changes. Here are five things that one should know about the 2024 KTM 250 Duke.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Design updates

KTM has radically changed the design language of some of the new Dukes. Where the previous versions used to look sleek, the new ones look muscular and even more aggressive. In the front, there is a new LED headlamp with a Daytime Running Lamp. The fuel tank is more muscular and the tank shrouds are larger than before. The rear sub-frame is exposed now exposed.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Engine

The engine is still a 249 cc unit that produces 30.84 bhp and a peak torque output of 25 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. KTM has optimized the cylinder head, improved the gearbox and made the engine Euro 5.2 compliant.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Features

The 2024 KTM 250 Duke comes with a 5-inch LCD screen that a person can configure using the new switchgear. There is also Bluetooth connectivity through which the rider can take incoming calls, play music and use turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle comes with dual-channel ABS which the rider can disable and there is ride-by-wire on offer as well.

Also Read : 2024 KTM 390 Duke to launch soon in Indian market: 5 upgrades you should know

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Hardware changes

KTM is using a new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe. There is also a new curved lightweight swingarm and an off-set rear monoshock. The alloy wheels and rotors are now lighter as well.

2024 KTM 250 Duke: Launch

As of now, KTM has not announced when the new 250 Duke will be launched in the Indian market. However, it is expected that the motorcycle could be launched sometime next year.

First Published Date: