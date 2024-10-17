Bajaj Pulsar N125 officially teased ahead of launch

Bajaj Auto has released the first teaser of its new motorcycle, the Pulsar N125 . The motorcycle is slated to launch later today and it will be the most affordable new-generation Pulsar in Bajaj's lineup. Once launched, the Pulsar N125 will go against the TVS Raider and Hero Xtreme 125R .

The engine of the Pulsar N125 will be an air-cooled unit. The power and torque figures would be around what the rivals offered. It will come paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The current Pulsar 125 produces 11.6 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. There would be a combi-braking system on offer and the higher variants could come with a single-channel ABS as well.

Other features that can be expected are a digital instrument cluster and LED lighting. However, it could miss out on a projector setup. The lower variants could get a single-piece seat and a single-piece grab rail whereas the higher variant could do with a split seat setup and split grab rails.

The design of the motorcycle will be taken from the bigger new-generation Pulsars. So, expect a wolf-eye designed headlamp, a muscular fuel tank and a slim tail section. There would be alloy wheels and tubeless tyres on offer.

The frame on duty could be derived from the new-gen Pulsars. It would be suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. When compared, the current Pulsar 125 uses twin shocks at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at both ends whereas the lower variant will get a drum brake at the rear.

Upon its launch, the Bajaj Pulsar N125 is anticipated to serve as the entry-level model within the N series, positioned beneath the N160 and N250. Although specific pricing details have yet to be confirmed, it is expected that the N125 will be priced comparably to the TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Xtreme 125 R. The Raider 125 is available starting at ₹84,869 (ex-showroom) for the base drum brake variant, reaching up to ₹1.04 lakh for the fully equipped SX model. Meanwhile, the Xtreme 125 R is priced between ₹95,000 (ex-showroom) and ₹99,500 (ex-showroom). Given that the current Pulsar 125 is priced from ₹92,883 (ex-showroom), it is reasonable to expect the N125 to be priced up to ₹1.05 lakh, with the drum brake variant likely starting at ₹85,000.

