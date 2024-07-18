Bajaj Freedom bookings open nationwide, deliveries begin

Bajaj Auto has announced that they have started accepting nationwide bookings for the Freedom 125. The brand has also started delivering the Freedom 125 to its customers. The first sale of the Freedom 125 took place in Pune and was delivered to Mr. Pravin Thorat. The Bajaj Freedom 125, launched on the 5th of July 2024 promises to cut running costs by up to 50 per cent.

There is a lot of interest around the Bajaj Freedom 125. The manufacturer has received more than 30,000 enquiries about the motorcycle. Mr. Sarang Kanade, President Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said “The Bajaj Freedom 125 launch has generated almost unprecedented consumer interest in this innovation, which helps deliver significant operating cost savings as well as a greener ride as compared to traditional petrol bikes. We are working hard to ensure that we meet this demand by expanding distribution rapidly across our expansive dealer network. Booking is now open across the country".

Bajaj Freedom 125: Specs

Powering the Bajaj Freedom is a 125 cc engine that can run on CNG as well as petrol. It produces 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Fuel efficiency

The mileage is 102 km/kg while running on CNG and 64 kmpl while running on petrol. Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 200 km on CNG alone, while the petrol tank adds 130 km for a total range of 330 km.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Hardware

Bajaj Auto is using a trellis frame because it provides protection to the CNG cylinder. The frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer. Braking duties are performed by either a drum brake or a disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. Bajaj Freedom has a kerb weight of 147 kg. The motorcycle has the longest seat in any two-wheeler.

